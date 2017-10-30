Student in custody for Mary Walker SD threat

File photo

SPRINGDALE, Wash. – The Mary Walker School District will reopen Tuesday after it closed due to a threat on Monday.

School officials said a student made general threats against the district through electronic communication and the threats were turned over to law enforcement. The student was the apprehended and placed into custody.

The school district has planned a community forum for Wednesday at 6:00 p.m. in the high school auditorium with representative from the sheriff’s and prosecutor’s offices to address the public and answer questions.

