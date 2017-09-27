Stevens Co. Sheriff's Office searching for suspect who reportedly shot at deputy

siren (Photo: KGW)

COLVILLE, Wash. -- The Stevens County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man they said fired a shot at a deputy early Wednesday morning.

SCSO deputies and Colville City Police confirmed they were looking for Richard Hawley, who had a warrant out for his arrest.

Around 12:30 a.m., a deputy located Hawley. Sheriff Kendle Allen said the man then led deputies on a short pursuit.

Allen said Hawley got out of his vehicle and shot at a deputy. Allen confirmed the deputy did return fire as the Hawley ran down a nearby alley.

As of 4:30 a.m., the suspect is still at large. Deputies have set up a K9 track in the area as they continue to search for him.

Officials said Colville School District was closed Wednesday because the incident took place near an elementary school.

