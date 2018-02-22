Stevens Co. Sheriff's Office searches for home invasion burglary suspects

PHOTO: Stevens County Sheriff's Office

DEER PARK, --Wash.—The Stevens County Sheriff’s Office asked the public for help identify suspects after they forced their way into a home at gun point on McKenzie Woolard road.

SCSO officials said two male and one female suspects tied the victim up and stole firearms and the victim’s debit card.

The suspects forced the victim to give them his PIN for the debit card, according to reports.

Reports said approximately two hours after the incident a suspect attempted to use the victim’s debit card at the Save Mart on N. Monroe in Spokane.

If anyone has information they were asked to contact the Stevens County Sheriff's Office with any information at their office (509)-684-5296 or dispatch (509)-684-2555.

