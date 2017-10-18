Stevens Co. deputy shoots at domestic violence suspect

siren (Photo: KGW)

CHEWELAH, Wash. -- A domestic violence call led to a deputy involved shooting in Chewelah Wednesday night, Spokane County Sheriff's Office Deputy Mark Gregory confirmed in a release.

Gregory said Chewelah Police officers and Stevens County Sheriff's deputies responded to a domestic violence call around 5:40 p.m. The victim told law enforcement her husband, 82-year-old Byron Parmenter, assaulted her and would not let her leave their home. The victim was afraid and stated Parmenter had access to several weapons.

Gregory said the victim was able to flee out the back of the residence and contacted responding law enforcement officials.

Parmenter barricaded himself inside the residence and did not follow commands to surrender, according to responding law enforcement members. Gregory said Parmenter told officers to get back or he would shoot them as he waived around a handgun.

A Stevens County deputy and Chewelah Police officer moved back from a position near the residence toward cover. The deputy said he observed Parmenter point his handgun, equipped with a laser, toward him and the officer. Gregory said the deputy then fired his service weapon at the suspect while he and the officer continued to cover. The suspect was not struck by the shot.

Authorities on scene said they continued to give commands and Parmenter exited out the back of the residence. He continued to disregard commands and remained defiant, said Gregory.

Chewelah Police deployed K-9 Rebel, who quickly closed distance and brought Parmenter to the ground where he was safely taken into custody.

Parmenter received medical attention at the scene. He was transported and booked into the Stevens County Jail for two counts of first degree assault, fourth degree assault (domestic violence) and unlawful imprisonment charges.

Gregory said the victim received minor injuries from the alleged assault and no law enforcement members were injured.

SIRR Team investigators responded to the scene to conduct the investigation ad process evidence. The SIRR Team is made up of multiple agencies in eastern Washington, including the Spokane County Sherif's Office, Spokane Valley Police Department, Spokane Police Department, and the Washington State Patrol.

The Spokane Police Department is the case managing agency in this incident. The Stevens County Sheriff's Office will release the name of the deputy involved at a later time.

© 2017 KREM-TV