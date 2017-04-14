Student, driver transported to hospital following bus crash near Colville

A school bus is seen during a safety event for children at Trailside Middle School, in Ashburn, Virginia on August 25, 2015. (Photo: PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP/Getty Images)

COLVILLE, Wash. – One student and a school bus driver were transported to the hospital following a school bus crash on Highway 385 near Colville Friday morning, Washington State Patrol troopers confirmed.

WSP confirmed the student had minor injuries, but the driver suffered serious injuries. Twenty-five students and the bus driver were on board when the bus crashed. All of the other students are with Colville School District officials waiting for parent pickup at Hughes Craft Boat Shop, which is adjacent to the scene.

SR395 William Lk Rd trooper on scene advising kids up walking around with no serious injuries so far. 25 kids on bus and bus driver. — Trooper J. Sevigney (@wspd4pio) April 14, 2017

The school bus collided with a semi-truck on Highway 395 near Williams Lake Road around 7:20 a.m. First responders quickly responded to the scene.

SR395 at Williams Lk Rd no life threatening injuries. Fire and Medics on scene. — Trooper J. Sevigney (@wspd4pio) April 14, 2017

The road is partially blocked and there is no estimated time of reopening. WSDOT advised a detour is in place for southbound traffic from Valley Westside Road to Oakshott Road.

KREM 2 is headed to the scene to confirm details.

