After more than 20 horses were abandoned by a Stevens County rescue a few weeks ago, Rough Start Horse Rescue stepped up to help.

The rescue spent a lot of time working with the horse and starting Saturday, the horses will be up for adoption at the Springdale Rodeo Grounds from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

When the horses were abandoned at the beginning of the month, many were not in great shape.

It was a big undertaking for Rough Start Horse Rescue, but the organization got the horses the care they needed.

“We’ve spent probably about 48 to 60 hours right now with the horses so far, in the last two to three weeks,” Kelly Altiero from Rough Start Horse Rescue said.

Many of them needed to be vaccinated and most of them needed work done on their feet.

The organization was still working on some of the horses when KREM visited Friday, but the majority of them are doing well and are ready for permanent homes.

“The horses are pretty good in weight, “ Altiero said. “Their feet all needed to have something done to them. We've gotten quite a few of them done, others are going to have to wait for their adopters to get them into a vet to be sedated to actually have the feet completely done.”

This week, the group moved the horses from the pasture where they were abandoned to the Springdale Rodeo Grounds. Starting Saturday, from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. everyone is welcome to come to the rodeo grounds to adopt the horses.

About 20 horses will be up for adoption tomorrow at the Springdale Rodeo grounds from 12 to 6 p.m. pic.twitter.com/fecTsUXD2y — Lindsay Nadrich (@KREMLindsay) September 29, 2017

There is an adoption fee that ranges from $275 to $400 depending on the horse. A background check is also required.

You will also need to fill out an application, which can be located here.

Since KREM first covered the story, the rescue said they have received a lot of support and donations from the community, but still needs help.

Altiero said they need donations of hay and money to make it through the next few months.

“For the horses that don’t get adopted, so we’re able to feed them through the winter and get the care that they need,” Altiero said. “It’s going to cost approximately between $180 and $250 a horse to get their feet done, the ones that haven’t been touched.”

For those who cannot make it to the Saturday adoption event, there will be another opportunity to see the horses on October 7, starting at 12:00 p.m. at the Davenport Fairgrounds.

