Proposed Nine Mile pot farm property owned by Liquor and Cannabis Board employee

JOHNSTOWN, NY - AUGUST 19: Cannabis plants grow in the greenhouse at Vireo Health's medical marijuana cultivation facility, August 19, 2016 in Johnstown, New York. (Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images, 2016 Getty Images)

STEVENS COUNTY, Wash. -- Stevens County neighbors are pressing hard to stop a proposed marijuana farm just outside of Nine Mile Falls.

Several neighbors are worried that the owner of the property where the marijuana farm would be built may also work at the Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board, the same agency that makes the rules for marijuana grow operations. The owner’s name is Grant Bulski and his name is listed on several documents connected to the project.

County records show, back in March, Farmers Distributors LLC submitted a plan to build a marijuana grow operation off of Whitmore Hill Road. It would include two greenhouses totaling 47,000 square-feet and another 4,800 square-foot structure, all surrounded by a security fence and lighting. Homeowners worry the operation would cause strong odors, attract criminals and use up all the nearby well water.

Perhaps the biggest concern is the possible conflict of interest for Grant Bulski, owner of the property just outside Nine Mile Falls, who also happens to work at the Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board.

KREM 2 requested two applications related to the pot farm project from Stevens County. They were submitted by another man, Brad Ellis, listed as the property owner's Authorized Agent, but they clearly show Bulski as the property owner. KREM 2 also found the state liquor and cannabis licensee for the project is Shawn Montgomery of Farmers Distributors LLC, the company behind the project and again shows Bulski as the property owner.

When KREM 2 took this information to the Liquor and Cannabis Board, a spokesperson confirmed it is the same Grant Bulski who works for their agency. The official said he couldn't say anything more about the matter because it is now considered a personnel issue. The spokesperson did mention that Washington law clearly states, "no member or employee of the state liquor and cannabis board shall have any interest, directly or indirectly, in the producing, processing, or sale of marijuana." He also said KREM 2 helped bring this to their attention. They have launched an internal investigation into Bulski's possible connection to the proposed marijuana farm.

The applications for the project were submitted in early March, but nothing is approved just yet. On April 6, when KREM 2 first began looking into this, we called Bulski and he said he didn't know anything about the planned marijuana farm on this property. Since then, KREM 2 has left several more messages for him, but have not heard back.

© 2017 KREM-TV