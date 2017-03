. (Photo: KING 5 News)

MARCUS, Wash. – A mudslide shut down both directions of Highway 25 about five miles north of Marcus Saturday evening.

Officials said the slide blocked the highway at milepost 91 around 4:00 p.m.

Washington Department of Transportation crews are working to clear the roadway. At around 7:15, officials said they expected the road to reopen in two hours.

