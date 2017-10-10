KREM
Close

Mary Walker School District lockdown lifted

Staff , KREM 12:07 PM. PDT October 10, 2017

SPRINGDALE, Wash.—The Mary Walker School District was put on lockdown Tuesday after a student brought an airsoft gun to school.

In a press release sent by school administrator Matt Cobb said the Stevens County Sheriff’s Office was notified and responded quickly.

Officials determined there was no direct threat to anyone on campus and classes resumed as normal before noon.

© 2017 KREM-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories