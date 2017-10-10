Mary Walker School District lockdown lifted

SPRINGDALE, Wash.—The Mary Walker School District was put on lockdown Tuesday after a student brought an airsoft gun to school.
In a press release sent by school administrator Matt Cobb said the Stevens County Sheriff’s Office was notified and responded quickly.
Officials determined there was no direct threat to anyone on campus and classes resumed as normal before noon.
