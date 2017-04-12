Man killed in motorcycle crash on SR-395 in Chewelah

Police line (Photo: AP Graphics Bank)

STEVENS CO., Wash. – Highway 395 near Sand Canyon Road reopened Wednesday morning after a Spokane man was killed in a motorcycle crash.

Washington State Patrol said Kaleb L. Michel, 24, was killed after failing to yield to the right of way and crashing into a car.

The car was driven by 63-year-old Theresa L. Gibson of Deer Park. Gibson was uninjured.

WSP reported Gibson was driving southbound on SR-395 coming into Chewelah when Michel’s vehicle struck the back of her car.

Drugs and alcohol were not a factor in the crash.

