Flooding blocks a neighborhood in Springdale from getting out.

STEVENS COUNTY – Rushing floodwater in Stevens County prevented several families from entering their neighborhoods this weekend. Families were forced to spend several days in a motel waiting for the water to go down.

Courtney Marick and her kids Hannah and Hayden got their things together on Saturday, in hopes that they would finally be able to get home.

Marick and her family stayed in a Loon Lake motel for the last couple of days after a creek near her home on Springdale-Hunters road flooded.

“It looks like a lake out there right now,” Marick said.

Water flowed right up to Marick’s driveway making it nearly impossible to get her home safely, even though she drives a four wheel drive truck.

“It’s very stressful and it’s a little inconvenient. I’d rather be stranded at home than being stuck not being able to get home,” Marick said.

Late Saturday afternoon, Marick tried the drive to her house again and said the water had gone down significantly on her drive way.

As Marick got closer and closer to her house, she had a sense of relief; the water had gone down enough for her and her family to make it through. The Marick family got home safe and sound.

