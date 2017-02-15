Colville family makes crafts to raise money to fight ALS

COLVILLE, Wash. – ALS is a bitter battle fought by many families across the Inland Northwest.

One family in Colville is trying to put a face to the disease with a little paint. It looks like a craft class inside this Colville home store. Rebecca Moore patiently paint coaches a handful of people. But if you look closely on the table you'll find clues indicating that this isn't your ordinary class.

A picture of Rebecca, her sisters and her brother Nate stands out in the room. It was taken just shortly after Nate was diagnosed with ALS. He was 43. His family rallied and helped take care of him as his health rapidly declined.

“I watched him lose something every day. There was not time to slow down, no time to breath,” said Rebecca.

Now, a few years later, Rebecca and her sister Debbie are working to raise money and awareness about the disease that took their brother. In a few weeks, they are hosting an event at the Colville home store that puts a face to the disease.

It's a 'Paint the Frame' event. They are asking people to bring a frame and paint it in honor of someone they know that has or is battling with ALS. With each frame, people are asked to include a note about their frame telling a story or memory of their loved one. Debbie and her family have plenty of memories. Her note tells the story of time spent with Nate before he died. She and her sister know the importance that a frame can have. It can help showcase the moments of laughter that for an ALS family can be fleeting.

“I knew he was going downhill fast so we had a photographer come to my house to take this picture. It makes me sad,” said Debbie.

But her sadness and that of her family is partly motivation for creating this project. A craft with a purpose.

The frames painted will eventually be auctioned off at a March ALS fundraiser. The hope is that each frame will hold a memory for a family and will provide the money to give ALS families longer to create memories of their own.

