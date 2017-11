49 Degrees North (Photo: Riordan, Kaitlin, KREM)

CHEWELAH, Wash. -- Ski resort 49 Degrees North will be opening for the season on Friday.

Leaders of the resort said the last two storm systems gave them a good early season base and the forecast looks great for more snow this week.

They plan on opening with limited lifts, terrain and discounted lift tickets.

49 Degrees North will open at 9:00 a.m. Friday.

