Cleveland police made contact with Steve Stephens after Facebook killing

CLEVELAND -- As the manhunt for Steve Stephens expands, Cleveland police detectives were able to make contact with him early in the investigation.

"They tried to convince him to turn himself in," Cleveland Police Chief Calvin Williams said.

The contact was made on a cell phone.

"We don't know his condition, and we don't know his location," Williams continued before adding there are many false reports about the case appearing on social media.

VERIFY: False information circulating in manhunt for Steve Stephens

Stephens, 37, is wanted for aggravated murder in the Easter Sunday shooting death of a 74-year-old man, which happened at 695 East 93rd Street. The victim was identified as 74-year-old Robert Godwin, Sr.

When pressed about rumors that Stephens' cell phone had pinged in Pennsylvania, Chief Williams said his last confirmed location was at the murder scene.

"Anything else right now is kind of speculation. Again, we have investigations going all over this country trying to pinpoint his actual location."

Anybody with information is urged to call 911 immediately. A national tip line has also been established: 1-800-CALL-FBI.

"If you're a friend or family member, and you have contact with Steve and you think you're helping him, the only way to help him is to give us the information or convince him to turn himself in," Williams added.

Although Stephens claimed responsibility for additional killings, authorities have only confirmed one victim.

© 2017 WKYC-TV