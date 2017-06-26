KREM
Close

State Route 291 closed near Spokane due to landslide

Staff , KREM 10:30 PM. PDT June 26, 2017

SPOKANE, Wash. — Washington State Patrol officials said part of State Route 291 is closed due to a landslide.
 
Officials said the section of the road is about eight miles north of Spokane and there is no estimated time frame to when the road could re-open.  There is a detour available.
 

 

© 2017 KREM-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories