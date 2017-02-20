Sports personality Rod Simons has died

Longtime sports personality Rod Simons has passed away at age 56. He was covering Spring Training for the Minnesota Twins when he passed away suddenly in Fort Myers, Florida.
Simons covered sports across the country - getting his start in the Pacific Northwest and most recently based out of the Twin Cities.
Simons is survived by his wife Pamela and daughter Annie.
Seattle broadcasters and colleagues around the country shared condolences and memories of Rod Simons:
Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of Rod Simons, who passed away while covering the Minnesota Twins Spring Training. pic.twitter.com/PQhNXSReKY— Minnesota Twins (@Twins) February 20, 2017
He was a personal mentor, long time friend, and a man with contagious positivity. I'll miss you Rod Simons: https://t.co/kms7J2x6PF— Chris Daniels (@ChrisDaniels5) February 20, 2017
The passing of @rodsimons is so sad on so many levels. Prayers for his family and friends pic.twitter.com/SzxhsNbZvR— Randy Shaver (@rshaver11) February 20, 2017
