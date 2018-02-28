Spokanimal's Dorothy Clark Animal Center closes its doors to public

Spokane, Wash. – Spokanimal is closing the doors of its Dorothy Clark Animal Center to the public Wednesday due to financial hardship.

Every year, Spokanimal helps more than 3,000 animals find forever homes. The Dorothy Clark Animal Center began spaying and neutering for the shelter nearly eight years ago.

Mylie is 6 months old and will be up for adoption at the Red CarPET Adoption event! So cute! pic.twitter.com/y6XHT5owQz — Kierra Elfalan (@KierraKREM) February 27, 2018

“A clinic is a very expensive adventure to run and so that was one of our big problems that we said, 'We just have to stop for a while and regroup,'” said Dori Peck, Spokanimal executive director.

“It has been hard, things are getting harder each day it seems like, but it's a hill we are willing to attempt to struggle and climb,” shelter manager Alicia Finch added.

Tune in to KREM 2 News Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. to find out how you can help.

The first 25 animals adopted will have the adopting fee paid for by RV's Northwest. More about the Red CarPET adoption event tomorrow night: https://t.co/cBdguYWE99 pic.twitter.com/wH98noEXzK — Kierra Elfalan (@KierraKREM) February 27, 2018

KREM 2’s Laura Papetti will be live at RVs Northwest Wednesday night for the Red CarPET adoption event with Spokanimal, where she will share the rest of the story.

Spokanimal traveled to Yakima Wednesday morning to pick up more animals for the event.

For more information about the Red CarPET event, visit KREM.com.

© 2018 KREM-TV