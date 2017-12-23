Spokane to seek factory for new Boeing plane

The logo of US aircraft manufacturer Boeing taken at Le Bourget airport, near Paris on June 23, 2013 during the 50th International Paris Air show. AFP PHOTO ERIC PIERMONT / AFP / ERIC PIERMONT (Photo: AFP, This content is subject to copyright.)

Business leaders in Spokane will make a pitch to attract the design, production and final assembly of Boeing's new midsize airplane.



Greater Spokane Incorporated, the region's chamber of commerce, along with Spokane International Airport say they are forming a task force to attract the project.



Boeing's proposed new airplane is called the "NMA" and the company plans to announce the launch of the project in 2018.



Spokane business leaders said Friday they want Boeing to continue to manufacture airplanes in the Pacific Northwest. They touted the 240 aerospace manufacturers in the Inland Northwest, along with the region's lack of congestion and affordable housing prices.

