Spokane to host 2018 USA Track & Fields National Championships

SPOKANE, Wash. --- Spokane will play host to the 2018 USA Track and Field National Club Cross Country Championships.

The event, to be held in December of 2018, will bring about 1,500 athletes from an estimated 65 running clubs around the country to Spokane.

Officials predicted competitors and their families would likely book as many as 4,500 hotel rooms, and spend nearly $3 million dollars.

They chose the Plantes Ferry Parks Sports Stadium has been the chosen course for various other national cross country events, including the 2008 USATF National Club Cross Country Championships.

“Spokane’s long reputation as a great running community, along with a history of hosting large and successful cross country events, helped the selection go our way,” said Eric Sawyer, President and CEO of Spokane Sports Commission in a release. “We know there are several cities around the country that competed for this event and we are honored that USATF chose Spokane.”

The championships will feature three distances, 6k, 8k and 10k, with men’s and women’s teams competing in masters and open categories.

