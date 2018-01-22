Spokane residents march in ‘Walk for Life' event Saturday

SPOKANE, Wash. – Pro-life groups gathered downtown for “Walk for Life Northwest” in Riverfront Park on Saturday morning.

The rally and walk began at 11 a.m. near the Red Wagon in Riverfront Park. Organizers wrote on their website that they are gathering to “peacefully, prayerfully protest Roe vs. Wade, the January 22, 1973 Supreme Court ruling legalizing abortion, in the streets of downtown Spokane.”

The Facebook event had 74 people who responded that they would attend and 83 who marked interested as of Saturday morning.

Pro-life groups are downtown gathered for the Walk for Life Northwest @KREM2 pic.twitter.com/IOvM8DHT40 — Danamarie McNicholl (@KREMDanamarie) January 20, 2018

On Friday, anti-abortion activists gathered at the National Mall in Washington, D.C. for the 45th March for Life. They ended their march at the Supreme Court. Speakers included President Trump, via satellite, House Speaker Paul Ryan and former NFL Quarterback Tim Tebow’s mother Pam Tebow.

Salt Lake City, Utah, activists also hosted a “March for Life” on Saturday. Several other marches are planned for next weekend in U.S. cities including San Francisco and Austin, Texas.



