Spokane Police requesting help locating missing elderly male

Photo: Spokane Police Department (Photo: KREM)

SPOKANE, Wash — Spokane Police said they are requesting assistance from the public in locating 71-year-old Gordon D. Hochstedler.

Hochstedler was last seen in the area of 42 East Hoffman Avenue on Saturday, June 24 at 1:30 p.m.

Hochstedler left the area driving his dark blue 2004 Pontiac Vibe with Washington license plate ACB4826. He is approximately 5 feet 2 inches tall, 140 pounds, balding with a grey beard and has blue eyes.

Spokane Police Officials said due to age related cognitive impairment and medical conditions he is considered to be vulnerable and in danger.

Police said Hochstedler may possibly be headed to the area of Stevens County, Washington.

Spokane Police are asking for everyone to be watchful for Hochstedler and his vehicle. If you see him, call crime check at (509) 456-2233.

