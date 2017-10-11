Spokane police make arrest in shooting that killed former Spokane Empire player

Carl Sims (Photo: KREM)

SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police arrested a man in connection to a shooting that killed a former Spokane Empire player over the weekend.

Officials said 25-year-old Ricky L. Tanner was arrested Wednesday night.

Investigators believe an argument started between two men early Sunday morning outside the Monterey Cafe in downtown Spokane. During the argument, officials say one man showed a knife, then Tanner pulled out a handgun and fired one shot.

A former Empire coach confirmed former player Carl Sims was shot and killed by the gunshot. It's believed Sims was not involved in the fight, but was simply a bystander.

