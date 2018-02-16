Spokane is blanketed in snow on Feb. 14, 2018.

SPOKANE, Wash. – Spokane made an appearance on yet another list of promising U.S. cities.

Sunset magazine included Spokane in its recent “20 Game-Changing Places to Live” article for the city's innovations in technology and “visions of the future.”

Other cities on the list include Palm Springs, California, Tacoma, Washington, Missoula, Montana, Reno, Nevada, and Corvallis, Oregon.

The magazine highlighted Spokane for the new medical school, mixed-use community of Kendall Yards, and a city program looking to incorporate air-quality sensors, solar panels and smart-metering into urban planning.

Spokane has recently received a handful of accolades, including a ranking as one of the most hip cities in the U.S. and the 3rd "best mid-sized city” in the Pacific West.

