Spokane native impaled by tree branch while skiing

Natty Hagood's face was impaled by a tree branch. (Photo: Natty Hagood, Custom)

JACKSON HOLE, Wyo. – A Spokane native was pierced in the lip by a tree branch while skiing at Jackson Hole Mountain on March 1.

Nathaniel "Natty" Hagood, who grew up on the Spokane’s South Hill, said he “cut it a little too close” to a tree while he was hitting the slopes. Hagood is a youth alpine instructor at Jackson Hole Mountain and has spent three winters there.

Following the incident, ski patrol stabilized the branch and assisted Hagood down the mountain to a clinic. Doctors numbed his lip, pulled the branch out and stitched it closed.

"Didn't feel it at all! Only started to hurt in the clinic and only really hurt when they gave me the numbing shots. Needles in the lip..worse thatn a branch piercing," said Hagood.

Hagood returned to the mountain the day after the incident.

A GoFundMe site has been created to help Hagood with his medical bills.

