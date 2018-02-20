KREM
Spokane lands close to last on safest cities in Washington list

KREM 2's Amanda Roley set out to find the answer to why Spokane has one of the highest crime rates, but isn't one of the top 100 most dangerous cities.

Staff , KREM 12:25 PM. PST February 20, 2018

SPOKANE, Wash.— Spokane landed close the bottom of The National Council for Home Safety and Security released a list of Washington’s safest cities.

The rankings were determined by data on the number of reported violent crimes and property crimes for every thousand people and also reviewed the most recent FBI Uniform Crime report.

The list named 80 cities and Spokane came in at the bottom five at number 79. The only city ranked more unsafe than Spokane was Tukwila. 

The safest city was Sammamish. 
 

