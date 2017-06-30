Spokane firefighter punched in the nose while on the job

Spokane Fire Department Badge (Photo: City of Spokane, Custom)

SPOKANE, Wash. – A Spokane firefighter was punched in the nose while responding to a welfare check Thursday.

Lieutenant Dan Strobeck with the Spokane Fire Department said in an affidavit that he responded with his crew to the area of East Broadway Avenue and North Havana Street to reference a welfare check on Jeffory Taylor, 45. Within 20 seconds of speaking with Taylor, and without warning, Taylor punched Lieutenant Strobeck in the nose and walked away from the scene according to the report.

Firefighter Scott Hodson said it looked like Strobeck leaned in to hear a statement from Taylor before he was punched in the face. After the incident happened, the SFD crew at the scene called the Spokane Police Department.

Two police officers arrived at the scene and followed Taylor as he was walking down the street. When Taylor saw the officers behind him, reports said he began to run. As police caught up to Taylor, they said he turned around and raised his fist in an effort to assault them. In the report, police said they were able to get Taylor to the ground and place him under arrest.

Taylor is being charged with two counts of assault and one count of resisting arrest.

© 2017 KREM-TV