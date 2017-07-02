Spokane fire crews help battle fire in Yakima County

Photo: Spokane FD8 FFs (Photo: Morand, Luke, KREM)

YAKIMA, Wash. — Washington State Patrol Chief John Batiste authorized the mobilization of state firefighting resources Sunday morning at the request of Yakima County Fire Chief for District 3.

State fire assistance has been mobilized under the Washington State Fire Services Resource Mobilization Plan in support of local firefighters working to contain the fire in Naches. The fire is burning in grass, brush and standing timber.

The fire started Saturday night and the cause is currently under investigation. The fire is estimated at 500 acres and growing. The fire is threatening homes and power infrastructure. Level 1 evacuations are in place for 100 to 125 residents.

