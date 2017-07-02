KREM
Close

Spokane fire crews help battle fire in Yakima County

Staff , KREM 1:04 PM. PDT July 02, 2017

YAKIMA, Wash. — Washington State Patrol Chief John Batiste authorized the mobilization of state firefighting resources Sunday morning at the request of Yakima County Fire Chief for District 3.

State fire assistance has been mobilized under the Washington State Fire Services Resource Mobilization Plan in support of local firefighters working to contain the fire in Naches.  The fire is burning in grass, brush and standing timber. 

 

 

 

 

The fire started Saturday night and the cause is currently under investigation.  The fire is estimated at 500 acres and growing.  The fire is threatening homes and power infrastructure. Level 1 evacuations are in place for 100 to 125 residents.

 

 

 

© 2017 KREM-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories