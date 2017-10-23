Spokane couple continues search for missing dog after car is found

Mr. Piggins (Photo: KREM)

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane couple who had their car stolen with their dog in it at a U.S. Bank ATM on Sprague and Altamont has found their car.

The couple said a neighbor on 7th Street saw the abandoned 1998 Mercury Mountaineer outside their house and informed the police.

Despite finding the stolen vehicle, the Clarks said their dog, Piggens, was not inside the car and many items from inside the car had been stolen.

Last Saturday, Tammy Clark said she was withdrawing money from the U.S. Bank A.T.M. when a man in a dark hoodie jumped into her car and stole it with the dog inside.

The thief also removed the windows from the vehicle. The Clark’s are now continuing to search for their 8-year-old Chihuahua and for the man who stole the vehicle in the first place. If you have more information, you are asked to call the Spokane Police Department.

