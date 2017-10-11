Spokane couple adjusting to life back home after Las Vegas shooting

SPOKANE, Wash.-- A Spokane couple is settling back into life in the Inland Northwest after surviving the mass shooting in Las Vegas.

Jon and Jamie Tampien traveled to the Route 91 Harvest Festival with family and friends and attended all three days of the country music festival. They almost skipped the third night, but decided to attend, catching the Jake Owen set and the start of Jason Aldean’s performance.

Of course, it was during Aldean’s time on stage when the gunfire started. A gunman on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino fired on the crowd, killing 58 people and wounding nearly 500 others.

The Tampiens said they ran to safety, jumping a fence and taking cover along the way. Jon relied on his experience as an Army veteran to help guide his group to safety.

"I remember laying on the ground and people were piled up and I though we were going to die because my back was exposed right where the bullets were coming from," said Jamie.

The experience was especially traumatic for Jamie. She works at the Spokane International Airport and said she now feels much safer behind the security lines. She said she thinks about the shooting every day and often feels scared even walking to her car.

The two also said they would return to Las Vegas again in the future. Jon said he was especially impressed with the way law enforcement handled the response to the shooting, and he would feel safer about visiting Sin City again.

© 2017 KREM-TV