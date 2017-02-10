You can now send a text to see if STA bus is on time

Spokane Transit Authority bus (Photo: Custom)

SPOKANE, Wash. -- Spokane Transit Authority is rolling out a new feature that will allow you to know if your bus is on time or running late.

Brandon Rapez-Betty with STA said with this new texting feature catching the bus has never been easier by texting your stop number to 996-89. The text will tell you if your bus is on time, early or running late.

“You'll get a text back as to when the bus will be leaving that stop as well as the next couple of busses that will be leaving that stop,” said Rapez-Betty.

It's a part of what Brandon calls the Smart Bus Initiative that was paid for through grants, local and initiative funds to help bring public transportation around the country more up-to-date.

“Really equip our busses with technology to be data driven and more efficient. Includes automatic people counters, cameras on busses and real time info is a part of that and this is a part of that real time feature,” Rapez-Betty explained.

STA leaders said this new feature is a way to give STA customers more information to help plan their days out just a little bit better.

