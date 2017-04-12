KREM
Xavier president makes good on Elite Eight bet with Gonzaga

Staff , KREM 5:19 PM. PDT April 12, 2017

SPOKANE, Wash. – The president of Xavier University made good on a bet he made with Gonzaga’s president over the school’s Elite Eight match up.

Father Michael Graham delivered Graeter’s ice cream to Spokane Wednesday morning.

Gonzaga and Xavier played each other in the Elite Eight on March 25. Gonzaga prevailed winning 83-59.

Gonzaga President Thayne McCulloh had wagered some Washington win if Gonzaga would have lost.

