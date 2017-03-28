WSP investigates fatal crash on Hwy 395 in Deer Park

DEER PARK, Wash. – Washington State Patrol is investigating a fatal crash on Highway 395 in Deer Park Tuesday evening.

Officials said it happened on Highway 395 at Dahl Road around 4:00 p.m. They said two cars were involved.

The road was blocked for about 30 minutes while crews cleared the scene. As of 5:00 p.m. traffic was moving through the area.

It’s unclear if there are any other injuries.

