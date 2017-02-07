Wrong-way I-90 DUI suspect arrested in Cheney

Carrah Goble faces vehicular homicide chargers following a wrong-way DUI crash on I-90 in October 2015. (Photo: KREM)

CHENEY, Wash. – Washington State Patrol troopers arrested Carrah Goble on an outstanding felony warrant for vehicular homicide Tuesday morning.

Goble was arrested at her home near West 1st Street and Buena Vista Street in Cheney.

The warrant was issued for Goble after it is believed she violated terms of her release after her arrest in connection with a fatal crash that occurred in October 2015 on I-90 in Spokane.

Goble was required to wear a bracelet that monitors for alcohol. It is called a SCRAM bracelet.

"The violation they believe was an intentional tampering with the scram bracelet," said Spokane County Prosecutor Larry Haskell.

Haskell said the bracelet was tampered with sometime between January 27 and 28, but the report was not generated until January 30.

Goble was taken into custody without incident and she was booked into the Spokane County Jail.

