Woman sexually asaulted at gunpoint near Mission Park

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – Spokane Valley Detectives are investigating a sexual assault where a woman accepted a ride from a man and he forced her to give him oral sex at gunpoint.

Around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday law enforcement contacted a woman who was waving her arms and screaming for help while walking on I-90.

The victim said she had ran out of gas and left her truck at the 7-11 on Division and 2nd. She began walking toward the Motel 6 where a friend was staying on Argonne in Spokane Valley when a man in a tan or silver 2000s Chevrolet Cavalier stopped and asked her if she needed a ride. The victim said she accepted and got in the car.

Officials said the man drove onto I-90 and the victim asked where he was going because she didn’t think it was the right way but he didn’t answer. The victim said she was on the phone at this time but the suspect grabbed the phone tossed it in the backseat and told her it was the last call she would ever make.

The suspect the ordered her to remove parts of her clothing just before he exited I-90 at Argonne. Instead of turning north toward the hotel, the suspect turned south and then east on Mission. The suspect then turned north from Mission and drove to a secluded area with an A-frame structure north of Mission Park next to I-90. The victim said she demanded to be let go but the man started calling her names and demanded she go inside the building. He then demanded she remove her clothes before he exited the building and went back to his car. As she removed her clothes, the suspect came back with a semi-automatic pistol and pointed it at her.

The victim told detectives she begged the suspect to use a condom she had but refused and told her if she behaved, she would survive. She was then ordered to perform oral sex before the suspect went back to his car and drove away. The woman then got dressed, jumped the fence onto I-90 and began to summon help.

The suspect is described as a white male in his 40’s, with shoulder length straight brown hair with a goatee and mustache.

Anyone who has information regarding the incident can help or witnessed anything suspicious in the area of Mission Park around this time frame is asked to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233 and reference #10033826.

