Woman saves roommate with CPR, guidance from Spokane Fire Department

SPOKANE, Wash. —The Spokane Fire Department said a woman with no medical experience helped save her roommate after receiving CPR guidance from a communications specialist over the phone early Saturday morning.

SFD Chief Brian Schaeffer posted on Facebook Sunday morning to retell the experience.

Schaeffer said the department got a phone call from a woman who found her roommate not breathing on the floor of their living room. She called SFD and crews were dispatched to the scene. While on the phone, the communications specialist gave the woman instruction on how to start hands-only CPR.

Six firefighters and paramedics arrived to the home with equipment to perform a cardiac resuscitation. Schaeffer said he checked in on the crews and was proud of what he saw.

He said he was proud of his crews and of the woman for performing CPR with no prior experience.

He also said one of the responders took time to shovel the walkway of the home.

“Just sharing what we do, and what you can expect from all of us, 24/7/365,” Schaeffer said.

