Woman injured, dog killed in Spokane Valley hit and run

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – Spokane County Sheriff’s Office traffic investigators are searching for a hit and run driver who seriously injured a woman and killed her dog early Tuesday morning.

Spokane Valley deputies got the call around 12:30 a.m. about a car that fled after hitting the woman and her dog who were out for a walk.

The victim told deputies she was walking her dog westbound on 4th when the car hit them. She said the car drove away and turned onto Farr.

Officials said the woman has serious but non-life threatening injuries and her dog, Zona, did not survive.

Deputies said the suspect’s vehicle is believed to be a dark colored passenger car, possibly gray.

Investigators are asking people who live in the area of Farr and 4th in Spokane Valley to check their surveillance footage for anything that could them identify the suspect or the car. They also ask for any person, body shop employee or automotive worker who may have information regarding the crash to please call Detective Jeff Welton at 509-477-3237.

