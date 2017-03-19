Woman escapes assault at Spokane Valley Park

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – Law enforcement is investigating a possible sexual assault that occurred Saturday night at a Spokane Valley park.
A woman told Spokane County Sheriff’s deputies she was held at gunpoint at Mission Park. Officials said she escaped the assault and flagged down a passing driver on I-90.
Washington State Patrol and the Sheriff’s Office are both investigating.
