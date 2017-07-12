Spokane County Sheriff's Office searches for suspect. (Photo: KREM)

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – A woman is facing multiple counts of malicious harassment after court documents said she yelled racially motivated comments at her neighbors.

A family who lives in an apartment on East Main Avenue called 911 around 6:00 p.m. Tuesday. Court documents said Shalisha Israel, 68, had been harassing the family for several weeks based on their race and nationality. They called 911 because Israel was banging on their door and kicking their cars in the parking lot yelling racist remarks, according to court records. Court records said they believe she was preventing them from going to their cars and she was upset about their driving and national origin.

Court records show that cell phone video was taken of Israel yelling things like, “You guys drug dealers or something,” and “I think you might be terrorists! This is not your America! You are evil!”

When deputies arrived on scene, Israel came out from her apartment and started yelling at the family as they were talking to a deputy, according to court documents. Israel told deputies she was upset about her neighbors speeding through the parking lot but she had not contacting the complex management about the issue, court documents stated. She also admitted to calling the family terrorists. Court documents said she called them that because they were driving fast and they were Middle Eastern.

A film crew from the A&E show Live PD responded with the deputy, according to court documents.

Israel was placed under arrest for three counts of malicious harassment. When deputies initially ran the name Israel provided, they determined it was false. She was then also charged with making a false statement. Court documents said Israel also had a warrant for her arrest for obstructing law enforcement. She was booked into the Spokane County Jail.

