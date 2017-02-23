Woman arrested after 44 child porn photos found on tablet

Jail cell (Photo: GABRIEL BOUYS, AFP/Getty Images)

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. – A 33-year-old woman has been charged with 15 counts of possession of depictions of minor engaging in sexually explicit conduct.

Shannon Travis was arrested Wednesday and booked into the Spokane County Jail. She is schedule to appear in court Thursday afternoon.

Officials said the investigation began when they got a tip regarding an image of child pornography being uploaded. Detectives obtained search warrants to investigate the image and learned the internet service used was provided to a subscriber who lives in North Spokane County.

Authorities went to the home and contacted a man and his girlfriend, Travis. The man told investigators he was not responsible for uploading child pornography. He said Travis lives in Oregon but was visiting him during the time in question.

Officials said Travis admitted that she viewed pictures of child porn on her tablet. She said someone sent her an image on the social media site Kik and when she viewed the picture of a nude female teen, she deleted it and blocked the sender. Investigators said she provided her tablet and consented to a search for images of child porn.

After getting a search warrant for the device, officials said they found 44 depictions of minors engaging in various sexually explicit conduct. Detectives asked Travis to come into the Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday. She told detectives she knew about the images on her tablet. After the interview, she was taken into custody.

