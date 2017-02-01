Woman and SPD officer that saved her featured on Ellen Degeneres Show

LOS ANGELES, Calif. -- Spokane Police Officer Tim Schwering and the woman he saved from a burning car, Kim Novak, are special guests on the Ellen DeGeneres Show Wednesday.

Schwering was the first on scene to a vehicle fire where Novak was trapped inside.

Novak was driving home from the grocery store in her 2012 Chevy Malibu when she hit frozen slush in the road and it made a little bump. Then, the engine and lights shut off. Everything went pitch black and her car eventually came to a stop. Novak said she tried to start the car again with no luck. She then tried to get out of the car but because of the power locks, she was stuck.

Schwering was able to break through the window of the car and pull Novak out.

The show airs at 3:00 p.m. Wednesday, but you can watch the full clip here:

(© 2017 KREM)