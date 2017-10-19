Woman accused of stealing money from wedding also accused of prostitution

Sierra and Joshua Davies (Photo: KREM)

SPOKANE, Wash. – A woman who was arrested for crashing a wedding back in August is facing new charges of prostitution.

Sierra Davies, 25, was arrested on September 28 after a sting operation set up by law enforcement. Court documents said the sting was set up after seeing an ad Davies posted on Backpage.com. Detectives set up a date for a massage at a hotel on East Sprague. Davies was arrested along with a man named Glen Bell. Officials said they saw Bell pull up to the location in a tan Audi and Davies got out and went into a room where she was quickly arrested.

According to court documents, lingerie, high heel shoes, oil and heroin were found in Davies’ purse. Authorities also found a ledger for controlled substances with amounts and the “brn,” which means heroin, and coke or cocaine.

Davies told police she just met Bell a couple months ago and they started dating. According to court documents, Davies said she was getting dropped off at the hotel to meet a friend to play board games and she denied any prostitution activities.

Davies was booked into jail for possession of a controlled substance and prostitution.

Bell was arrested for promoting prostitution, possession of a stolen firearm and pistol obliterating serial number.

Bell told police he has taken Davies to a couple of motels to give massages. According to court records, Bell said she would pay him $10 in gas money after she gets money from the massages. Bell told police that he is not a “stupid man” and assumed she was probably engaging in prostitution when he dropped her off, court documents said.

Davies was previously arrested with her husband, Joshua, on August 10 on charges of theft, possession of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. The two are accused of stealing $10,170 worth of cash, gift cards and checks from a wedding at the Mirabeau Park Hotel in Spokane Valley, according to court records.

Court documents said the two were released from jail with no charges filed by the prosecutor for further evidence collection.

Sierra was finally picked up again on September 28. She is being held in the Spokane County Jail on $65,000 bond. Court documents said detectives spoke with Idaho Probation and Parole and was told that Sierra has been on the run for several months and had an active fugitive warrant in Idaho.

Joshua was booked into the Spokane County Jail on October 14 and is being held on $20,000 bond. He was charged with three counts of money laundering, 15 counts of second degree theft, first degree theft and possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.

© 2017 KREM-TV