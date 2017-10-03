Woman accused of shooting boyfriend in leg during argument in Medical Lake

Spokane County Sheriff's Office (Photo: KREM)

MEDICAL LAKE, Wash. – The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after they said a woman shot her boyfriend during an argument.

Deputies said they got a call around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday about a possible shooting on North Fairchild between West Boone Avenue and West Buckboard Avenue. When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot in the leg.

Officials said the couple has volatile relationship history and they had gotten into a fight Monday night. They believe the fight boiled over into Tuesday. The woman told deputies that she became fearful during the argument and armed herself. Officials said she eventually fired one shot.

Authorities said the woman has been detained and is cooperating with investigators. As of Tuesday afternoon, she has not been arrested or charged.

The male victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

