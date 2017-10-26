Woman accused of damaging cars with rocks, assaulting officer

File photo

SPOKANE, Wash. -- A woman was arrested Wednesday afternoon after police said she damaged multiple cars in a parking lot and assaulted a police officer.

Court documents said officers were called to the area of Pacific Avenue and Cowley Street for a report of a disorderly woman who was damaging cars. When officers arrived on scene they took Patricia Schauman, 26, into custody.

According to court documents, witnesses told officers they saw Schauman hit multiple cars with rocks, breaking at least five car windshields. Witnesses said they also saw her stand on top of one car and rip a wiper blade off another car.

When the officer who was transporting Shauman arrived at the Spokane County Jail, court documents said Shauman became uncooperative. The officer said while he was transporting her to the jail she started slamming her body and head against the rear cage in the patrol car. Court documents said when they got to the jail she would not get out of the car. Court documents said she kicked the officer in the hip and arm.

Shauman was booked into the Spokane County Jail for 2 counts of third degree assault, second degree malicious mischief and four counts of malicious mischief.

