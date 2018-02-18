Wolf Creek Lodge Steak House in Spokane closing doors

SPOKANE, Wash. — Wolf Creek Lodge Steak House, the beloved Spokane restaurant, has announced it is closing its doors for good.

The restaurant made the announcement on their Facebook page and said their final day of business will be Saturday, February 24.

This restaurant, located just off I-90 on Freya Street, has been around for just around 20 years.

“We have created such strong relationships with out guests, with our families, with each other,” the post shows. “I am forever grateful.”

Take a look at the full Facebook post from the restaurant below.



