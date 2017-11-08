Witnesses: Spokane Valley murder victim argued with suspect before fatal stabbing

The scene of the November 7, 2017 fatal stabbing in the Spokane Valley. (Photo: KREM)

SPOKANE, Wash. - Court documents released Wednesday indicated the woman killed in Spokane Valley on Tuesday morning had argued with her ex-boyfriend, suspect David Campbell, 37, before being found fatally stabbed on her front porch.

Police arrested Campbell Wednesday afternoon after a search following the stabbing, without incident, and charged him with second degree murder.

Court documents indicated the victim’s roommates found her face-down on their front porch, bleeding and not breathing. Investigators said she had multiple puncture wounds on her upper body, according to court documents.

(Photo: KREM)

A roommate told investigators the victim had previously been in a relationship with the suspect and they share an 8-year-old child in common. The witness said Campbell came to their home and seemed agitated, and the two went outside to talk. The witness told investigators 30 minutes later, the suspect made a U-turn in front of the street and drove away. The witness said she went outside and found her roommate, the victim, face-down on the porch and bleeding.

Officials pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

PREVIOUS: Suspect arrested after fatal stabbing in Spokane Valley

According to court documents, an acquaintance of the victim told detectives the victim had told her in the past two weeks Campbell had threatened her life, and she was scared of him.

The victim of the Tuesday stabbing had taken out a no-contact order against Campbell at one point, but it expired in 2011.

The order stemmed from an incident in 2010, when he was arrested for breaking the windows of two cars in front of the victim's home. She told police Campbell showed up at her house and assumed she was seeing another man and was jealous.

According to court documents, Campbell grabbed a flashlight and broke the windows of the victim's car.

The Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office has not publicly released the identity of the victim, so she is not being identified in this article.

© 2017 KREM-TV