Witnesses at concert, hotel describe scene as shooter opens fire in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, NV - OCTOBER 01 People run from the Route 91 Harvest country music festival after apparent gun fire was heard on October 1, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images) (Photo: David Becker, 2017 Getty Images)

SPOKANE, Wash. — A fun concert turned deadly in Las Vegas as concert goers ran for their lives.

Many posted, marking themselves "safe" on Facebook.

However, one Washington girl who only wants to be identified by her first name, was caught in the middle of a panicked stampede as she rushed to escape.

"We ran and got in through the basement of a hotel, went up the service elevator and we knocked on a bunch of people's rooms until we could get into a safe room," said Erika

Family and friends, desperately reached out to make sure their loved ones were okay.

"Everybody was frantically making calls, texts (and) trying to check Twitter,” said Erika.

"Immediately I texted to see where my friends that were at the event were, because I was separated from everybody I went with," she said.

Meanwhile, Geoffrey Williams was in Las Vegas for work, staying at the Mandalay Bay Resort, just five floors down from the shooter as he opened fire.

"I hear what sounds like fireworks, just like tap, tap, tap, tap, tap, and I just start hearing people scream and I see them running I hear, just shots being fired," said Williams.

Williams said he is thankful to be safe, but praying for others.

"I've never seen anything like it in my life," said Williams during a Facebook live to update family. "Hopefully everyone who is out there and who is at that concert, I hope everyone made it out safe."

