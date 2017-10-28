'Wings for All' aims to help children living with autism experience air travel

SPOKANE, Wash. – Families with children living with autism packed their bags and participated in a travel practice round at Spokane International airport.

‘Wings For All’ is an airport rehearsal aimed to alleviate some of the stress families who have a child living with autism experience during air travel. The event was held by the Arc of Spokane in partnership with Alaska Airlines and the Transportation Security Administration.

During the event, participants checked in and received their boarding passes, passed through security, waited in the boarding area, and ultimately, boarded an airplane. The program featured a presentation of the aircraft’s features, in-flight safety protocols, and takeoff procedures.

