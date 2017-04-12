Winery to open tasting room in Kendall Yards this fall

The Maryhill Winery plans to open a 5,000 sq. ft. tasting room in a new building in Kendall Yards this fall. (Rendering courtesy of Maryhill Winery.)

SPOKANE, Wash. --- The Maryhill Winery will open a tasting room this fall in the Kendall Yards neighborhood this fall.

The winery, based in the Columbia River Gorge, decided to open the satellite tasting room because their owners are originally from Spokane and own a home here.

“It’s an area that makes sense for us to try to bring wine to that region,” said Cassie Courtney, the marketing director for the winery. “Our goal is to try to reach an audience that may not always be able to make it out here.”

The Maryhill Winery opened in 1999, and reports more than 75,000 wine enthusiasts visit each year.

“Our new tasting room in Spokane will allow us to meet increasing demand not only of our wines, but in the relaxed, welcoming experience we’ve tried so hard to cultivate at our tasting room in the Gorge,” Craig Leuthold, one of the owners, said in a release. “Kendall Yards offers open space, fresh air, public art and a diverse mix of businesses, making it an ideal location for our tasting room.”

In a release, the winery reported they plan to have a wine club, public and private events and live music at the new location. They plan to have a 5,000 sq. foot tasting room that will offer a 180 degree view of the area and an outdoor balcony that will overlook the river and downtown. The building is still being constructed, but Courtney said they hoped to be able to open by this fall.

© 2017 KREM-TV