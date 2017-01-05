Will local universities offer free tampons?

Tampons

SPOKANE, Wash. – Free tampons on college campuses.

That is what some college students are demanding in parts of the nation. The story was trending on Thursday but it began in 2016 at Emory University in Georgia.

A student started a petition to try and get free tampons, and in the first week it got 900 responses. Dispensers were then added by the start of the school year in September. It has caused students at other universities to start demanding them too – so could the idea catch on here in our area?

Only five states have actually banned the taxes on tampons, while 40 states do tax them because they are considered a luxury item. The other five states do not impose a sales tax on tampons.

Many universities in our area have never heard of this concept of free tampons. Occasionally the University of Idaho gives them away for free, but it is something lawmakers have been working to address for a while.

We reached out to Eastern Washington, Washington State, and Gonzaga and all said they have not had a request for those items.

Experts like Nancy Kramer said it is a topic many women have been embarrassed to address.

“The truth is there is something always missing in women restrooms,” she said.

Kramer is founder of “Free the Tampons” a foundation that has been working to address this issue nationwide. It has done more than bring free products to this issue, experts said it has opened a conversation on menstrual health that has been long overdue.

(© 2017 KREM)