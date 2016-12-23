What to know about recycling holiday gift wrapping

Wrapping paper (Photo: KREM)

SPOKANE, Wash. -- A lot of presents are waiting underneath trees and come Christmas morning all that will be left are mounds of wrapping paper.

Many well intentioned people will take that wrapping paper and throw it in the recycling bin, but most of it can't actually be recycled.

The Environmental Protection Agency says Americans throw away 25 percent more garbage between Thanksgiving and New Years. That translates to a million extra tons.

Papers with heavy dies and laments, like most wrapping paper, can't be accepted through curbside recycling. The Spokane City Solid Waste Department said including un-recyclables in your bin can lead to the entire load being thrown away and, if you're caught, can land you with a $7.31 charge.

If you're looking to reduce your waste this weekend, there's a couple things to keep in mind. First, read labels. Some wrapping papers are recyclable. If you're using tissue paper, or paper that isn't laminated, it's a clue it may be ok. Also, save things still that are intact. It's a great way to cut down on this year's waste and next year's cost when it's time to wrap presents again.

City leaders said they also often see Christmas lights in the recycling bin, which is very problematic. Many Christmas lights say they're recyclable on the box but they have to be taken to special recycling centers. If you throw them in the blue bin, you can cause severe damage to the machinery at the city's Smart Center. Officials said it can cost hundreds of thousands of dollars to repair.

